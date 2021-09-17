CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. regrets France's decision to recall ambassador -White House official

 8 days ago
The White House in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - The United States regrets France's decision to recall its ambassador from Washington and will continue to be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries, a White House official said on Friday.

France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after Australia struck a deal with the United States and Britain which ended a $40 billion deal to purchase French-designed submarines.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

