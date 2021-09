Haitian-American R&B artist Sainvil has released a music video for “Too Many Times,” his collaboration with Yung Baby Tate. In the song, he sings of a relationship, that despite not being the healthiest, has the singer hooked. The Atlanta-bred talent joins in flexing her singing and rap skills, boasting about the emotional and physical hold she possesses over him. The seductive video is directed by Cameron Dean. In a February interview with Viper Mag Sainvil shared more on his creative process when approaching music videos. “Me and my creative director, Hannan Hussain, we collaborate on everything creative. I like to get my say...

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO