Tipster says 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 to offer disappointing charging speed, small footprint
Twitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has disseminated some information about next year's Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Actually, all of the rumors he tweeted about are related to the Galaxy S22, the low man on Sammy's 2022 flagship totem pole. While we've already told you to expect a decline of approximately 7.5% in the battery capacity of the upcoming model to 3700mAh, Ice Universe has some news about the phone's charging speed.www.phonearena.com
