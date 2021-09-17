CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Tipster says 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 to offer disappointing charging speed, small footprint

By Alan Friedman
Phone Arena
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) has disseminated some information about next year's Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Actually, all of the rumors he tweeted about are related to the Galaxy S22, the low man on Sammy's 2022 flagship totem pole. While we've already told you to expect a decline of approximately 7.5% in the battery capacity of the upcoming model to 3700mAh, Ice Universe has some news about the phone's charging speed.

www.phonearena.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc10up.com

Certain cell phones won’t work after 2022

Wireless phones have become a way of life for most Americans. But phones that require older technology to function may have outlived their usefulness. Marquette County Central Dispatch Department is reminding the community that the end of 3G wireless connection is rapidly approaching. Wireless carriers will discontinue support of 3G devices in 2022. Older style 3G models of Tracfones, flip phones, Jitterbugs, etc. are going to start falling off networks sooner than later.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

You have 24 hours to score the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal yet

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Unveiled around a month and a half ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 didn't take long to crack our comprehensive list of 2021's best smartwatches, shining right off the bat in the quality/price ratio department.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds 2 are even cheaper than usual right now (brand-new)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. There's no denying that Samsung's true wireless earbuds have been getting better and better since the hesitant early 2019 debut of the decidedly mediocre first-gen Galaxy Buds, but by far the best thing about the company's ever-expanding family of AirPods alternatives are the killer resulting deals and massive discounts you can so frequently claim nowadays.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Exynos#Samsung Phones#Universeice#3700mah#Ice Universe
wccftech.com

Samsung Could Be Working on a ‘Next Generation’ Galaxy Note, Says Tipster

With Samsung not renewing the Galaxy Note trademark, would one immediately assume the Korean giant is finally done with this series but has yet to make the announcement official. However, the company might be holding off on that decision for now, because according to a tipster, Samsung might be working on the ‘next generation’ Galaxy Note.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

More Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs surface

So many details about the Samsung Galaxy S22 series have surfaced. Its official launch is about half a year from today so expect more information will be released in the coming months and until the official announcement. We already know a lot but, of course, they are not confirmed yet. The South Korean tech giant can still make changes in the list of final specs and features before production. What can be confirmed are some important features like the S Pen support and the 108MP camera on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Galaxy S22 Ultra charging speed upgrade will be modest again

Samsung has made great strides in the smartphone market, but there is one technology in particular where it seems to be stuck in the past. While the rest of its competitors have gone above and beyond when it comes to charging, even Samsung’s flagships haven’t moved forward considerably. It did make a step forward last year but then took a … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
AMD
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Offer Faster Charging Than S21 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will feature faster charging than its predecessor, a tipster claims. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster who is usually spot on with such info. The Galaxy S22 Ultra charging will be considerably faster than the S21 Ultra’s. To make things even more...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Samsung rumored to put a considerably smaller battery in the Galaxy S22

Powerful processors and screens have gotten much more efficient in recent years, but they still demand a hefty battery to offer the endurance most folks expect, which is why we usually see larger batteries each time a smartphone line is refreshed. For next year’s Galaxy S22, though, it sounds like Samsung might drop the battery capacity quite significantly.
CELL PHONES
mspoweruser.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 visits Geekbench site, reveals key details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is rumored to launch in Q1 of 2022, meaning we’re at least three months away from its official date. But much to our surprise, the Galaxy S22 Plus has recently surfaced on the Geekbench site, revealing key details about the smartphone. The Geekbnehc listing suggests that...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to arrive on September 19

A new Samsung Galaxy M smartphone will be revealed on Sunday, September 19, Amazon India confirmed. The phone at the dedicated landing page, matches the previously leaked Galaxy M52 5G. The new phone will have a “2x smoother display”, which means the 60Hz refresh rate from the Galaxy M51 is...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

The Samsung Galaxy S22 could finally give us another small flagship

Samsung is tipped to launch the Galaxy S22 with a smaller display than previous-generation flagships. The Galaxy S22 could feature a 6.06-inch display, which is smaller than the Galaxy S10. Samsung is also rumored to decrease the battery capacity of its next flagship. With Samsung's new foldables out and in...
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Tipster Suggests Galaxy S22 Ultra Will Feature 45W Fast Charging

Now that we are done covering the iPhone 13 launch, it is time for the Galaxy S22 rumor mill to start again. Although I admit that it started months ago, rumors will start coming in faster than they did before. The latest rumor that we have talked about is the flagship model in the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the rumor is talking about the phone's charging speed.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy S22 Series Won't Feature Under-Display Cameras: Tipster

The Samsung Galaxy S22 handsets are coming in January next year, but they won’t utilize under-display cameras. This information comes from Ice Universe, one of the best-known tipsters in the industry. The Galaxy S22 series will stick to display holes, no under-display cameras in sight. He says that Samsung will...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S22 could have at least one serious issue

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is sure to be one of the most exciting and successful phones of early 2022, but it might not be one of the longest-lasting, as a leak suggests its battery could be disappointingly small. This comes from GalaxyClub, which claims to have acquired “concrete details” about...
CELL PHONES
digitalcameraworld.com

Samsung Galaxy S22 series could feature 50MP camera and 45W charging

As we enter the season of fall, it won't be long until we'll be seeing the new Samsung Galaxy S22 arrive. Due in early 2022, the Galaxy S22 has been the subject of multiple rumors recently – and the latest leaks point to some interesting updates to the chipset, battery and main camera sensor.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

What Are the Best AirPod Alternatives? These Earbud Brands Deserve a Look (and Listen)

You’ve already cut the cord when it comes to your cable, but the latest data shows that millions of people around the world have cut the cord when it comes to audio devices as well. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research, the global market for true wireless wearables will reach 238 million units by the end of 2021. Apple’s AirPods remain a best-seller and own a large share of the market. Counterpoint says Apple’s products accounted for almost 30% of the segment in 2020. Users cited ease of use, comfort and name recognition as key reasons for choosing AirPods over...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy