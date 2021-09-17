Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: #RevengeGames on the docket in Week 2

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 2!. Dalton Del Don: Williams looked great Week 1 in the Michael Thomas “X” role in new OC Joe Lombardi’s offense, racking up 12 targets while seeing plenty of air yards (and dropping a would-be second touchdown) in a tough matchup. The Chargers have one of the highest implied team totals in Week 2 while facing a Cowboys defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and just lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.