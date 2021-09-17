CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Bold Predictions: #RevengeGames on the docket in Week 2

By Yahoo Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery week, our Yahoo fantasy football crew will reveal their boldest predictions for the action ahead. It’s time to get bold for Week 2!. Dalton Del Don: Williams looked great Week 1 in the Michael Thomas “X” role in new OC Joe Lombardi’s offense, racking up 12 targets while seeing plenty of air yards (and dropping a would-be second touchdown) in a tough matchup. The Chargers have one of the highest implied team totals in Week 2 while facing a Cowboys defense that allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season and just lost DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory.

