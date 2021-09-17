CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borrello Part of Lawsuit Challenging School Mask Mandate

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState Senator George Borrello is one of a number of plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court challenging the underlying authority of a universal mask mandate for students, teachers and staff in pre-kindergarten through grade 12, public and private schools, that was imposed by New York State in late August. The Sunset Bay Republican says, "The expansive emergency powers granted to our former governor for a year and a half established a troubling precedent of government overreach that is proving very difficult to reverse. The mask mandate for school children is a blatant example. In handing down this regulation, the Health Department exceeded its authority and is attempting to override the judgement of parents, many of whom are vehemently opposed to masking their children seven hours a day. If we don't act, these dictates will continue and eventually, there will be no turning back."

