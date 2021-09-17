Man arrested after accidentally leaving bag with 15,000 fentanyl pills behind at Seattle hotel
The Seattle Police Department recovered a duffel bag containing 15,000 fentanyl pills on Thursday. The bag was left behind by a 23-year-old man who had stayed at a hotel in downtown Seattle, and was initially discovered by a housekeeper cleaning the guest’s room after he had checked out. The hotel’s manager looked inside the duffel in attempt to identify its owner, happening upon thousands of pills in a large plastic bag.mynorthwest.com
