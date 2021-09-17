Man arrested after accidentally leaving bag with 15,000 fentanyl pills behind at Seattle hotel

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As police officers approached the party, they heard several gunshots and then found two men with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO