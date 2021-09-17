CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested after accidentally leaving bag with 15,000 fentanyl pills behind at Seattle hotel

By MyNorthwest Staff
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 8 days ago
The Seattle Police Department recovered a duffel bag containing 15,000 fentanyl pills on Thursday. The bag was left behind by a 23-year-old man who had stayed at a hotel in downtown Seattle, and was initially discovered by a housekeeper cleaning the guest’s room after he had checked out. The hotel’s manager looked inside the duffel in attempt to identify its owner, happening upon thousands of pills in a large plastic bag.

MyNorthwest

One killed, another injured in shooting near WSU campus

Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured another near the Washington State University campus early Saturday morning. The Pullman Police Department said officers were called around 12:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party with possibly 200 people in attendance. As police officers approached the party, they heard several gunshots and then found two men with multiple gunshot wounds nearby.
PULLMAN, WA
MyNorthwest

Second victim of July Maple Valley hit-and-run driver sought

King County detectives have identified evidence the same 15-year-old that is accused of a fatal July hit-and-run may be responsible for at least one additional hit-and-run near Des Moines or SeaTac. On Sept. 10, King County detectives arrested a 15-year-old driver for the alleged fatal July 18 hit-and-run that claimed...
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
MyNorthwest

Family sues over police death of Manuel Ellis in Tacoma

The family of Manuel Ellis, a Black man who died while being restrained by Tacoma police officers who have since been charged criminally, has filed a federal lawsuit over his death. Attorneys for Ellis’ sister, Monet Carter-Mixon, and mother, Marcia Carter, filed the civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in...
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest

3 men shot in Seattle parking lot on Aurora Avenue

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot along Aurora Avenue on Sunday night that left three men injured. Witnesses called 911 to report that three people were shot in a parking lot at North 117th Street and Aurora Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers found three men, each shot in the leg. Police provided first aid until medics arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

3-alarm fire damages businesses in Edmonds strip mall

The 911 calls began coming in at 5:35 a.m. Saturday that the Plum Tree Plaza in Edmonds was on fire. The fire quickly went to three alarms. In all, 14 businesses suffered some damage. From the start, there was some concern that these businesses might be targeted. But firefighters will...
EDMONDS, WA
