Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

Travel through 200 years of history and see 3D samples of life from across all 3,000 miles of the United States at this year’s 19th annual West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show. The show – which runs Oct. 9-10 at the Eau Claire YMCA Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road – will feature no shortage of model train layouts, memorabilia, vendor tables, and so much more. Enjoy scenic, dynamic displays that chug along model tracks or static displays that demonstrate the intricacies of America’s beloved transportation method.. “Layouts are a good way to preserve history in a place where others can learn about it,” said Roger Elliot, president of the West Wisconsin Railroad Club, in a press release. “Many railroaders celebrate the history of railroading in our country by modeling railroads that no longer exist.” Tickets are $8 for adults and high school-age children ($7 with a non-perishable food donation), $3 for kids in elementary and middle school, and free for kids 5 and under. Senior living and assisted living residents also have free admission. “Railroads have played a critical role in the history of our country and the advance of the growing population across the continent,” Elliot said. “They continue to serve our nation by transporting passengers and freight rapidly and efficiently. ... Attending a train show will allow you to experience and appreciate the talents of those who like to share the hobby.” Find out more info at westwisconsinrailroad.club.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO