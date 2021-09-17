CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Steam machines chug along at this antique museum

By Matteo Iadonisi
ABC7 Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORKLYN, Delaware -- A mansion nestled in Auburn Valley State Park is the cornerstone where antique steam cars can still be found circling around. It's thanks to the Marshall family, especially Thomas Marshall, that the renowned collection exists. Even long after the technology's popularity has faded, it still teaches and amazes visitors today.

abc7.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Heritage museum steam show on track for three-day event

The sounds of tractors and steam and gas engines will fill the air next weekend at Prairie Land Heritage Museum, something eagerly anticipated since last year’s Fall Festival and Steam Show was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “It hurt our organization,” steam show chairman Hank Pool said of having...
MUSEUMS
Daily Gazette

Fall Antique Show in village of Schoharie

SCHOHARIE – The 45th annual Fall Antique Show sponsored by the Schoharie Colonial Heritage Association will take place at the Schoharie Valley Railroad Complex on Depot Lane in the village of Schoharie on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26. Dealers will be set up on the railroad complex grounds...
SCHOHARIE, NY
funcheap.com

Petaluma Fall Antique Fair

The much-anticipated Petaluma Antique Faire returns on September 26th 8am to 4pm, in Historic Downtown Petaluma. The faire is located on Western Ave, the A St. Parking lot, and 4th & Kentucky Streets, between B Street and Washington Street. “The Bay Area’s Premier Antique Center”, Historic Downtown Petaluma will transform...
PETALUMA, CA
toledoparent.com

STEAM PARK Premieres at Hands-On Museum, Wows First-Time Attendees

STEAM PARK at the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum premiered on August 18, with community members, museum officials, the media, families, private-sector industry leaders, politicians, and others on hand to commemorate the occasion. They now invite everyone to participate in promoting everything STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Mathematics) related — all under one roof.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Lancaster Online

Antique toolbox: What was this Landis Valley Museum tool used for?

Do you know what this mystery tool, also from the Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum collection, was used for?. Landis Valley Museum Curator Jennifer Royer says its dimensions are: length, 60 inches, and width, 33 1/2 inches. Send your guess to Mary Ellen Wright at features@lnpnews.com, with “Antique Toolbox”...
LANCASTER, PA
Houston Chronicle

Rosenberg Railroad Museum's Fall Fun Fest is moving full steam ahead

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum’s Fall Fun Fest is gearing up for its seventh edition of welcoming rail-curious patrons to enjoy activities in and around the museum. The Seventh Annual Fall Fun Fest-May the Steam Be With You Fundraiser is slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the museum at 1921 Avenue F in Rosenberg. It is the museum’s first festival fundraiser since 2019 with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic wiping out activities at the facility in 2020.
ROSENBERG, TX
the-saleroom.com

Fine Antiques and Collectables

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 1031. Lot 1094. Lot 1360. Lot 1421. Lot 1462. A JOSEPH ROGERS TRAVELLING CUTLERY...
LOTTERY
Oroville Mercury-Register

Bolt’s Antique Tool Museum re-starting Saturday informational program

OROVILLE — Bolt’s Antique Tool Museum is bringing back its Saturday informational program which will be held at 10 a.m. the third Saturday of each month. A press release from the city of Oroville said the talks will range from local enthusiasts to specific informative talks about traits. The goal of the program is to bring more people from outside Oroville and children to the museums in Oroville.
OROVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Android Tv#Fire Tv#Roku Tv#Yorklyn#Marshall Steam Museum#Https 6abc Com Localish#Amazon Fire Tv
hometownsource.com

Roadside antiques revisited …

On Neal Avenue south of I-94, a Nash Ambassador Super rests in peace. Built in 1952, it had early luxury features such as air conditioning, turn signals, seat belts and a five foot wide upholstered seats that accommodated six or seven people and folded down to make 3 beds. Its aerodynamic design had no wheel wells, which limited tight turns and made changing tires a chore. But it sure looked good. Imagine loading the family in for a road trip to MOA.
LAKE ELMO, MN
teatimemagazine.com

Timeless Antiques with History to Share

Text by Katherine Cloninger Ellis • Photography by John O’Hagan. How one man’s passion for fine English boxes turned into a successful business. At the young age of 16, Dr. John E. Crews excitedly purchased his very first antique—a Grand Tour bronze (a sculpture of sorts) made in the 1880s. It was perhaps a peculiar acquisition for an Indiana farm boy, but there was something special about the object that spoke to him. “I saw it, and I could immediately appreciate the object aesthetically,” he recalls. “It really captured my imagination, but I didn’t have the vocabulary to tell you why I bought it.” Little did he know that this initial antique purchase would be the first of many for decades to come and would ultimately turn into an extensive and lucrative collection of fine English boxes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Farm and Dairy

Antiques, trains, furniture, and misc.

ANTIQUES & COLLECTIBLES: Secretary desk; Hoosier style Napanee Cabinet; Washstand; Library table; Church Pew; Emil Paidar Barber Chair; Barber supplies; Victorian washstand; Victorian lamp table; Music cabinet; Oak dresser w/ mirror; Pair Caned chairs; Poster Bed; Lightning rod; Garden plow; 2 Baby buggies; Slag table lamp; Slag hanging lamp; 2 Pendleton Mills Beaver State blankets; Oriental rug; 2 5 Gal. Carboy jugs; Small Chicken crate; Roy Rogers plate; Beaded Purses; Pewter; Sterling candle holders; Higley handmade baskets; Straight razors; Shaving brushes; Barber sterilizer; Sad irons; Oil lamp; Needlepoint stool; Antique hymnals; Yard sticks; Coca-Cola Collectibles; Old Hatchet; Galvanized buckets & watering can; Sport binoculars; Cards & dominoes and lots more.
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
beaconhilltimes.com

Fabled Antiques Comes to Charles Street

Fabled Antiques has announced their grand opening at 93 Charles St. Owner Rebecca Connolly Hackler, who brings 30 years of experience in the retail antiques business, is excited to return to Boston, where in the early 1990s, she was one of the founders of Upstairs Downstairs Antiques. Rebecca has spent...
BOSTON, MA
Crain's Chicago Business

Why antiques are having a moment

Furniture shoppers are rediscovering antiques as sluggish supply chains delay delivery of new sofas, chairs and tables. Unlike retailers who must wait months for stock, auction houses and vintage dealers in the Chicago area can deliver goods on the spot. As a result, their sales are soaring. “Things are moving...
CHICAGO, IL
Sun Chronicle

Along the Way

The holiday season means more business for many organizations, and the U.S. Postal Service is no exception. As the cooler months approach, the USPS is hiring seasonal employees nationwide. It plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers for the 2021 holiday season, including mail carriers, mail handlers and drivers. “Our entire organization is focused on delivering a successful holiday season. To make this happen, we need great people to join us to deliver for our local communities and our nation,” says CEO and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. And while this would be a seasonal position, it can often open the door to a career with the Postal Service. It’s planning to hold 58 hiring fairs across the country. Interested? Then visit usps.com/hiring to apply for a job or find a hiring event.
ECONOMY
lizmarieblog.com

Cozy Antique Fall Porch

I am so excited to share with you my first fall porch of the season! This past weekend was the perfect weekend to spend outside gather fall foliage and styling fall decor on the porch. Styling a fall porch is one of my favorite things to style for the season. So this front porch vignette I am calling the Cozy Antique Fall Porch!
HOME & GARDEN
Volume One

Chug Through Railroad History At Annual Train Show

Travel through 200 years of history and see 3D samples of life from across all 3,000 miles of the United States at this year’s 19th annual West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show. The show – which runs Oct. 9-10 at the Eau Claire YMCA Indoor Sports Center, 3456 Craig Road – will feature no shortage of model train layouts, memorabilia, vendor tables, and so much more. Enjoy scenic, dynamic displays that chug along model tracks or static displays that demonstrate the intricacies of America’s beloved transportation method.. “Layouts are a good way to preserve history in a place where others can learn about it,” said Roger Elliot, president of the West Wisconsin Railroad Club, in a press release. “Many railroaders celebrate the history of railroading in our country by modeling railroads that no longer exist.” Tickets are $8 for adults and high school-age children ($7 with a non-perishable food donation), $3 for kids in elementary and middle school, and free for kids 5 and under. Senior living and assisted living residents also have free admission. “Railroads have played a critical role in the history of our country and the advance of the growing population across the continent,” Elliot said. “They continue to serve our nation by transporting passengers and freight rapidly and efficiently. ... Attending a train show will allow you to experience and appreciate the talents of those who like to share the hobby.” Find out more info at westwisconsinrailroad.club.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
shorelinemedia.net

Sing along with The String-Alongs

The String-Alongs ukulele group was making music in the band shell on the Pentwater Village Green Thursday, as they do all summer on Farmers Market day also at the Village Green. The group has a sign up inviting people to come and play with them — and they mean it.
MUSIC
Florida Weekly

Thoughts on the care, repair and updating of antiques

In the days before there were blogs or Google or even an internet, folks who wanted to learn more about antiques and collectibles relied on reference books, as well as specialty publications, such as Maine Antique Digest, the Antique Trader and the magazine Antiques, which often tended to dwell on uber high-end treasures. Collectors also visited shops and shows, where they learned about antiques from knowledgable dealers.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy