CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Bo-Katan’s uncertain Mandalorian future is ‘above my pay grade,’ says Katee Sackhoff

By Editorial
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Luke Skywalker’s return and Baby Yoda’s rescue remain key highlights of the season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, another standout development from the episode continues to stir up speculation: Will Bo-Katan Kryze get the Darksaber back from Din Djarin, and will they settle their dispute with a thumb war (or worse)?

dorksideoftheforce.com

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Teases Season 3's 'Unfinished Business' [Exclusive]

The rumor mill pegs filming on Lucasfilm's hotly-anticipated "The Mandalorian" season 3 beginning as early as next week in Manhattan Beach Studios and continuing through March. With production ramping up, the intense speculation can begin... Will we see Grogu and Luke Skywalker training? How will it tie into the spin-off series "The Book of Boba Fett" that just completed shooting? But the biggest question has to be the "unfinished business" between title hero Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Katee Sackhoff's rival Mandalorian warrior Bo-Katan Kryze, the latter of whom was last seen coveting the Darksaber from the former. You see, her culture demands she defeat him in battle to win it back. Uh, oh.
TV SERIES
GeekTyrant

Trailer for Netflix's Sci-Fi Series ANOTHER LIFE Season 2 with Katee Sackhoff

Netflix has unleashed the trailer for the second season of their sci-fi series Another Life. The trailer teases a lot of action and drama, and reveals an October release date for the show’s return. The series sees the return of stars Katee Sackhoff as Niko Breckinridge, Justin Chatwin as Erik Wallace, Jay R Tinaco as Zayn Petrossian, Samuel Anderson as William, Elizabeth Faith Ludlow as Cas Isakovic, AJ Rivera as Bernie Martinez, and Tongayi Chirisa as Richard Ncube.
TV SERIES
/Film

Katee Sackhoff Returns To Horror In Night Of The Animated Dead [Interview]

This has turned out to be a banner year for fans of the late director George A. Romero. First, there was the release of his long-lost 1975 film "The Amusement Park" and now his 1968 horror masterwork "Night of the Living Dead" has been faithfully remade in animation form by Warner Bros. and titled "Night of the Animated Dead." Voicing the small but crucial role of Judy (originally portrayed by Judith Ridley) is fan favorite actress Katee Sackhoff, who is best known for big sci-fi franchises: "Battlestar Galactica," "Riddick," "Another Life" and most recently "The Mandalorian." However, she has a history with the horror genre as well, having played a memorable role in Mike Flanagan's modern classic "Oculus" as well as other genre fare like "The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia," "White Noise 2: The Light," "Don't Knock Twice" and the immortal 2002 not-so-classic "Halloween: Resurrection."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
wegotthiscovered.com

The Mandalorian Star Teases Bo-Katan Vs. Din Djarin In Season 3

The Mandalorian season 2 finale pretty much blew up the show’s whole set-up. As is much talked about, Baby Yoda was taken away from his bounty hunter dad by Luke Skywalker, to be trained at his Jedi academy. But the changes didn’t stop there for Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin either as he accidentally became the new rightful leader of the Mandalorian people. Something that heiress Bo-Katan Kryze was not too happy about, to put it mildly.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Mandalorian Big Winner At This Year's Emmy Awards

Principal photography on the third season of The Mandalorian will be underway any day now, and the show's second season is already cleaning up at this year's Emmy Awards. Ahead of the Primetime Emmys ceremony on September 19th, the Creative Arts portion of television's top awards gala took place Saturday night. Focusing on those behind the camera, the Lucasfilm show ended up winning three awards at the crew-oriented event.
TV & VIDEOS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Giancarlo Esposito on the Importance of Moff Gideon to the Future of ‘The Mandalorian’

With the Fall season coming up, Star Wars fans have become used to looking forward to new chapters in the story of The Mandalorian. Unfortunately, season 3 has not been shot yet, and this year we’ll have an interlude called The Book of Boba Fett. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to start filming this month, and one character expected to return is the show’s main antagonist Moff Gideon. The man who brings Gideon to life is Giancarlo Esposito, and the actor recently spoke about his character’s future and importance to the story.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandalorian#Film
FanSided

Is there a new episode of Heels tonight, September 26?

It’s Sunday, which usually means that fans have a new episode of Heels to look forward to watching. Is Heels new tonight, September 26? We have all the details below. Heels is a critically-acclaimed wrestling drama starring Alexander Ludwig and Stephen Amell as two brothers grappling with their late father’s legacy in small-town Georgia. The show has received almost unanimous praise, and the show is about to wrap its first season. We haven’t yet heard if the series will be renewed yet, but fingers crossed!
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy