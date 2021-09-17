CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren Drop First-Ever Collab Together “Music Means Love Forever” [LISTEN]

By Karlie Powell
Your EDM
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime friends and peers Steve Aoki and Armin van Buuren have finally teamed up together on “Music Means Love Forever.”. The anthem is a perfect fusion of both artists’ distinct sounds, working in a mix of Aoki’s big room electro energy and Armin’s signature progressive trance stylings. The sentiment of the track is as wholesome as it gets — “Music Means Love Forever — Move, Unite, Dance, Together!”

www.youredm.com

