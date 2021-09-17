Steve Aoki & Armin van Buuren Drop First-Ever Collab Together “Music Means Love Forever” [LISTEN]

Black a.m. is back with a double-wammy “Please Don’t Go,” released on his own label iamrecords. The West Coast based artist dropped both an original and extended version of the song, giving it that extra expansion in the sonic story that’s told. Regardless of the version dived into, the general principles behind what makes this one a win are present. “Please Don’t Go,” gets tech heavy and ripe for dancefloor peaking, the house tempo and instrumental atmosphere blended here act as a catalyst for one of the most fascinating moments going on. The guitar work. Electric guitar glides up and down as it makes it’s entry toward the middle of the track. The added effect channels a deeper and emotional atmosphere to shake it up a bit. These sections and the inclusion of the instrument is more than just something to fill the space, it’s an important cornerstone of the vision black a.m. hopes folks will latch onto. As a whole, bringing the world’s of house and rock together in a way that’s also fit for the clubs.

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO