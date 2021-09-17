CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update on Mon.

By Amber Ruch
KFVS12
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Monday, September 20. He will talk at 3 p.m. at the Capitol. The governor is expected to discuss the coronavirus in Kentucky. Kentucky cases of COVID-19 The Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 4,891 new cases...

WKYT 27

WATCH | Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases

WATCH | London church to hold grand reopening this weekend after being devastated by flooding. The devastating floods from earlier this year left inches of water inside a London church. After months of cleaning up, this weekend will be the first time services will be held back in the sanctuary.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky State
Paducah Sun

KY Gov. Beshear briefing 9/20/21

August marked highest number of COVID-19 cases ever reported in Kentucky. The state has continued to report large numbers of cases in September. Over the past three days, the state has had 8,571 new cases.
Andy Beshear
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear memorializes Caverna teacher during COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, Ky. - On Thursday during his weekly Team Kentucky update, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is supporting hospitals in the fight against COVID-19 with expanded personnel and testing assistance, as health care professionals sound the alarm on the delta variant’s threat, even to young Kentuckians. From March 2020...
FRANKFORT, KY
WLWT 5

Gov. Beshear urges school boards to continue mask requirements

FRANKFORT, Ky. — School-age children are contracting COVID-19 at a higher rate than any other age group in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday while exhorting newly empowered school districts to maintain mask requirements in schools. The statewide vaccination rate among youngsters ages 12 to 17 is the lowest of...
Wave 3

Gov. Beshear reports over 4K new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases. Governor Beshear reported 4,030 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 634,298 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 13.45% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 1,154 are in kids 18 or younger.
FRANKFORT, KY
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Monday, September 13th, COVID update

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky currently ranks third in the nation for the highest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per capita, with a seven-day average of approximately 90 new cases reported per 100,000 people. “I am asking you to break the Thanksgiving dinner rule and have a tough...
CENTER, KY
KFVS12

Gov. Beshear says state supporting hospitals in fight against COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear said the state is supporting hospitals in the fight against COVID-19. Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update. He spoke at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 16. He said the Commonwealth expanded personnel and testing assistance. From March 2020 to May 2021,...
FRANKFORT, KY
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Updates COVID-19 Stats For The Commonwealth

Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 644,563. 1,416 of those cases were children 18 and younger. 2,453 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 667 in the ICU and 448 on a ventilator. Governor Beshear added that hospitals are experiencing critical staffing and bed shortages. The Governor announced 62 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,206. 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Rockcastle County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 208.8 per 100,000 people. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.00%. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wkms.org

Gov. Beshear: Legislature Now ‘Owns’ Pandemic Following Special Session

When Gov. Andy Beshear called a special legislative session on COVID-19, he clearly outlined goals to fight the pandemic in Kentucky. Some of those items passed, including an extension of the state of emergency. But as predicted, masking was a point of contention — and in the end, the Republican-led legislature passed a bill reversing the Kentucky Department of Education’s mask mandate.
PUBLIC HEALTH

