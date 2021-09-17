Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update on Mon.

Governor Andy Beshear announced 4,891 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 644,563. 1,416 of those cases were children 18 and younger. 2,453 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 667 in the ICU and 448 on a ventilator. Governor Beshear added that hospitals are experiencing critical staffing and bed shortages. The Governor announced 62 new deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,206. 119 of the state’s 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Rockcastle County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 208.8 per 100,000 people. The state’s positivity rate fell slightly to 13.00%. For more information visit Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19.

