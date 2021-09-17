Interactive Brokers Debuts Cryptocurrency Trading
Interactive Brokers users now have options for affordable cryptocurrency trading. Interactive Brokers announced on Monday that it would now offer users cryptocurrency trading. The low-cost broker is one of the largest of the online brokerage firms, with over a million customers. It has joined a growing list of major brokers, including TradeStation and RobinHood, making cryptocurrencies accessible to a wider pool of investors.www.fool.com
Comments / 0