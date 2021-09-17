CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interactive Brokers Debuts Cryptocurrency Trading

By Christy Bieber
Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractive Brokers users now have options for affordable cryptocurrency trading. Interactive Brokers announced on Monday that it would now offer users cryptocurrency trading. The low-cost broker is one of the largest of the online brokerage firms, with over a million customers. It has joined a growing list of major brokers, including TradeStation and RobinHood, making cryptocurrencies accessible to a wider pool of investors.

