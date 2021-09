Opinions on the Chicago Bulls’ reshaped roster have been mixed, but I don’t need to tell you that. Some of the most recent optimistic projections for Zach LaVine and Co. have been middle-of-the-pack rankings, putting the team in the playoffs with one of the final two slots in the Eastern Conference. And, hey, considering this team has failed to make the playoffs since Dwyane Wade was in town (yes, that was not a fever dream), I’ll take what I can get. But I’ll also always take a little bit more optimism about what this front office has built. Fortunately, as they say, Shaq’s got your back!

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO