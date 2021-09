A White House official has confirmed that the US is set to reopen to foreign nationals from “early November” - but it will only be allowing entry to travellers who have had both Covid-19 vaccines.Non-citizens visiting the United States will have to show proof of full vaccination as well as a negative Covid test taken within three days of departure, said Jeff Zients, the pandemic response coordinator for the White House. “This new system allows us to implement strict protocols to prevent the spread of Covid from passengers flying internationally to the United States. Requiring foreign nationals travelling to the...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO