Wisconsin State

Federal Court Could Intervene in Wisconsin Redistricting

By Henry Redman
Urban Milwaukee
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of three federal judges denied a request from Republican lawmakers to dismiss two lawsuits that seek to have a federal court draw new maps for legislative districts. The panel’s order, released on Thursday, states that if Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leadership can’t reach a compromise on the redistricting process — an outcome Republicans and Democrats see as likely — the court is ready to step in and draw new maps for the state.

