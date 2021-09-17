Federal Court Could Intervene in Wisconsin Redistricting

The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to take up a Republican-backed lawsuit over the state’s 2021 redistricting process. The lawsuit, which was filed last month by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, asked the court to consider getting involved in the drawing of Wisconsin’s next set of political district maps if Gov. Tony Evers and the GOP-controlled state Legislature fail to agree on districts through the traditional mapmaking process. The state Constitution requires maps to be redrawn every 10 years, based on new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau.

