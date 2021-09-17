CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota judge upholds law limiting collection of old oil and gas royalties

By Jeremy Turley
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK — A Watford City judge has upheld a recently passed law that sets limits on how far back oil companies must pay old royalties to North Dakota. Companies agree to pay oil and natural gas royalties and any late fees to the state for the right to extract publicly owned minerals, but industry-backed legislation approved earlier this year by the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Doug Burgum retroactively established a statute of limitations for state collections of royalty payments, meaning the Department of Trust Lands can't require firms to pony up on outstanding royalty bills from before August 2013.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
INFORUM

Shaw: COVID-19 is out of control in North Dakota

COVID-19 is soaring out of control in North Dakota. There are thousands of new infections and dozens of new deaths per month. Hospitals in the state are overwhelmed, and are basically out of beds. All this is primarily because many North Dakotans refuse to be vaccinated. The state ranks a dangerous and embarrassing 47th in the nation in vaccination rates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota redistricting lawmakers contend with oil patch, urban growth in maps

North Dakota lawmakers tasked with reapportioning the Legislature are looking at adding two new districts in the oil patch counties of McKenzie and Williams, the fastest-growing counties in the U.S. in the last decade. They'll also consider a district joining rural Burleigh County with Emmons County, with the fast-growing Bismarck...
BISMARCK, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watford City, ND
Industry
City
Watford City, ND
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Government
Watford City, ND
Business
State
North Dakota State
Watford City, ND
Government
Bismarck, ND
Industry
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Ruling: Limits On Interest Oil, Gas Companies Must Pay

(Fargo, ND) -- A state judge has ruled that there is a limit on how much interest companies must pay for unpaid oil and gas royalties. The ruling was issued last week and gave the energy industry a win in a lengthy legal battle. The decision backed up a law passed by the 2021 state Legislature.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Latest bout over North Dakota royalties goes to oil industry

FARGO, N.D. – The latest bout of legal wrangling over the collection of North Dakota oil and gas royalties has been won by the energy industry, over a bill it promoted and was passed by the 2021 state Legislature. A state judge last week ruled in favor of the law...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

North Dakota panel endorses changes to law that limits spending

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota lawmakers have moved to raise the threshold on new legislation that limits spending of federal money by a governor-led panel. The law was passed shortly before the Republican-led Legislature adjourned in April. The legislation came after the Emergency Commission, headed by GOP Gov. Doug Burgum,...
POLITICS
kfgo.com

North Dakota oil production slips to No. 3 behind New Mexico

BISMARCK – North Dakota regulators say the state has officially lost its status as the nation’s second-biggest oil producer to New Mexico. North Dakota produced just over 1 million barrels of oil per day in July, the most recent month for which data is available. The July production marks 5% drop from June.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
Minneapolis Star Tribune

North Dakota oil output drops as state falls in national crude production rankings

North Dakota's petroleum output fell 5% in July to the lowest mark in a year, while New Mexico officially passed the state as the nation's No. 2 oil producer. "I looked at it and kind of said, 'Uff da,'" Lynn Helms, North Dakota's mineral resources director, said of July's weak performance. "We were expecting to see an increase in production in July."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kxnet.com

North Dakota district judge arrested for drunken driving

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota district judge is facing a drunken driving charge after allegedly crashing into two parked cars in downtown Fargo. Authorities say Southeast Judicial District Judge Cherie Clark, who is based in Jamestown, was arrested after officers responded to a report of the crash about midnight Saturday.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royalties#Oil And Gas#Legislature#Republican#Newfield Exploration
INFORUM

Construction of oil refinery to start in 2022 near North Dakota's only national park, CEO says

BISMARCK — North Dakota regulators have determined that an oil refinery slated for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park has made enough headway to retain its coveted environmental permit after the developer twice took extensions on the commencement of the project. The proposed, financially-troubled Davis Refinery has experienced multiple delays...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kvrr.com

Judge bans Fargo contractor from working in North Dakota

FARGO (KVRR/KFGO) – Following legal action by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division, on September 3, A Cass County District Court judge has banned contractor Steve Mitchell, doing business as FM Mechanical, from doing business in North Dakota after finding that Mitchell had violated consumer fraud and licensing laws. The...
FARGO, ND
INFORUM

Forum Editorial: Immigrants help keep North Dakota humming

We recently learned from the 2020 Census that much of North Dakota’s 106,000-plus population gain since 2010 came from an influx of members of minority communities. That was especially true here in Cass County, where the proportion of Black residents increased to 8.8% from 2.7% a decade earlier. The Latinos and Asian and multiracial populations also grew.
CASS COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
MarketWatch

The crypto industry could take tax fight all the way to the Supreme Court

The cryptocurrency community launched an all-out but ill-fated lobbying blitz to water down new proposed tax reporting rules that could be passed into law as early as next week, but now the industry is changing tacks and gearing up for a constitutional fight in the courts that could help redefine Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable government inquiries into Americans' financial lives.
CONGRESS & COURTS
INFORUM

Morning headlines: Police chiefs from Fargo metro meeting to discuss judge's ruling that may make it easier for North Dakota law enforcement to help those in Minnesota

MOORHEAD — A Ramsey County District Court judge has put on hold a Minnesota law that took effect in March imposing stricter standards on use of deadly force by law enforcement officers. Local officials said Tuesday, Sept. 14, that one effect of the injunction imposed by Judge Leonardo Castro will...
MINNESOTA STATE
INFORUM

Port: Burgum's big bet may bring North Dakota's next big boom

The announcement, made at the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference, of all places, induced a lot of cringing. I was one. I liked the aspiration. I thought putting a clock on it was less wise. Arbitrary deadlines, as a matter of political rhetoric, often come back to bite those who make them.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy