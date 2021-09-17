CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
August border crossings remain at near-record high

By Cole Lauterbach
Lebanon Democrat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The steady flow of migrants crossing America’s southern border with Mexico remains at levels not seen in decades. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's August data on migrant encounters near the southern border showed 208,887 encounters last month. That’s around 3,000 fewer than July’s record 212,000 encounters in July but significantly more than in August 2020, which had 50,014 encounters.

