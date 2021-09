U.S. Olympic officials don’t seem to be in any rush to decide whether Salt Lake City is bidding for the 2030 or 2034 Winter Games. Leaders of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee declined Friday to say the choice will be made before the upcoming 2022 Winter Games that begin in Beijing next February, even though there continues to be new competition for Utah’s efforts to bring another Olympics to the state.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO