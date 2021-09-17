CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venom / Carnage Symbiotes and Weapons Arrive in Fortnite Season 8, Here’s Where to Find Them

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite Season 8’s battle pass has arrived, and it features a surprise mythic at the end: Carnage, the extraterrestrial symbiote from Spider-Man. For those who hate waiting, Epic Games also added symbiote weapons to the battle royale game that can be discovered. Before we get started, keep in mind that since the symbiotes are Mythic weapons, they occupy one item slot in a player’s inventory when picked up, but immediately grants the wearer zero gravity jumps as well as the ability to re-deploy a glider during any high jump. Read more for two videos showing exactly where to find everything.

