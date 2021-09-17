Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE not ready to move above $0.2600

Terra price analysis is bullish for today. LUNA/USD is currently trading at $34. The large red bar on the four-hour chart LUNA/USD price is around $34. Today, the Terra price prediction is bullish since the overnight sell-off has resulted in a solid rejection of $24 support. As a result, we anticipate LUNA/USD to recover more of its losses this week and continue higher later today. As the key resistance is still yet to be taken out, we believe that it will eventually act as enough of a price magnet for bulls to continue pushing prices higher. As such, buyers will need to push LUNA/USD above $28, so they can gather enough momentum to cut through $32 and penetrate $36.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO