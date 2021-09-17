CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE not ready to move above $0.2600

By Bilal Ahmed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDogecoin price analysis suggests further sideways movement below $0.2600. The closest support level lies at $0.2400. The Dogecoin price analysis shows that despite rising to the $0.2600 mark, DOGE failed to climb above the resistance level due to a lack of bullish momentum. Market volatility has been extremely low for the past few days with DOGE observing little movement beyond the $0.2400 – $0.2600 level.

