NFL

Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after return to practice

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against Kansas City after returning to a limited practice Friday. Brown sat out the first two practices of the week, but his return to the field Friday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that he could suit up for Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's limited or out for the contest, however, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site relays that Devin Duvernay (groin, questionable) -- if available -- and James Proche would be candidates for added snaps alongside Sammy Watkins.

www.cbssports.com

