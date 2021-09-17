Ravens' Marquise Brown: Questionable after return to practice
Brown (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against Kansas City after returning to a limited practice Friday. Brown sat out the first two practices of the week, but his return to the field Friday, albeit in a limited capacity, suggests that he could suit up for Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's limited or out for the contest, however, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site relays that Devin Duvernay (groin, questionable) -- if available -- and James Proche would be candidates for added snaps alongside Sammy Watkins.www.cbssports.com
