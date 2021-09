MALVERN, Ark. — FOUND: The Amber ALERT is no longer active and every one was found, according to Malvern police. The Malvern Police Department requested the activation of an AMBERT Alert for 7-year-old Emmett Scharnett who has been missing since 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to police. Police said...

MALVERN, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO