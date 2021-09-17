Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Stepping up at third base

Alvarez is starting at third base Friday against the Pirates and is expected to see more playing time down the stretch, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. GM Kim Ng and manager Don Mattingly recently indicated they wanted to see Alvarez receive more opportunities for the final couple weeks of the season, and they have apparently followed through on those statements since Isan Diaz was optioned to the minors Friday. Alvarez in 2-for-18 in eight games this season but should see regular time at the hot corner going forward.