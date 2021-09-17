CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Eddy Alvarez: Stepping up at third base

Alvarez is starting at third base Friday against the Pirates and is expected to see more playing time down the stretch, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. GM Kim Ng and manager Don Mattingly recently indicated they wanted to see Alvarez receive more opportunities for the final couple weeks of the season, and they have apparently followed through on those statements since Isan Diaz was optioned to the minors Friday. Alvarez in 2-for-18 in eight games this season but should see regular time at the hot corner going forward.

NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
Eddy Alvarez
Kim Ng
Don Mattingly
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
FanSided

Nolan Arenado expresses “love” for St. Louis Cardinals

Once again, Nolan Arenado expressed his love for the St. Louis Cardinals. There are no indications that Nolan Arenado will opt out of his contract after the 2021 season. But the question of whether he will do so following after the 2022 season looms as a realistic possibility if the St. Louis Cardinals are not contending for a World Series.
