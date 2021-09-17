Ravens' Devin Duvernay: Questionable for SNF

Duvernay (groin) remained limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If he suits up, Duvernay could see some extra attention from quarterback Lamar Jackson since fellow wide receiver Marquise Brown (ankle) is also questionable. Since the Ravens don't play until Sunday night, those who want to roll the dice on Duvernay -- who was limited both Thursday and Friday -- in fantasy should keep in mind that pickings will be slim as far as replacement options go.