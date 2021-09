The final season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show begins on Monday, Sept. 13, and the embattled host is hoping to end things on a high note. "This is going to be a thank you to everybody because the show doesn't happen without the support of fans," DeGeneres said during a production break on set reports Entertainment Tonight Canada. "We're going to check in with people that we've helped through the years (and) people that have paid it forward." According to ET, this includes a teacher who poured their own money into their students and will be rewarded with a new library and other resources for their school.

