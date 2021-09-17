CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros' Garrett Stubbs: Optioned to Sugar Land

 8 days ago

Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. Stubbs joined the Astros when Jason Castro landed on the injured list with a knee injury in late August. He received just 12 at-bats during his latest stint with the big club, tallying two hits, one walk and one RBI while striking out three times. With Castro being activated Friday, Stubbs returns to Sugar Land and likely won't make his way back to the majors this season unless Houston suffers another injury to its catching duo.

MLB
MLB
MLB
