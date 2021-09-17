CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police recover stolen car after pursuit in Medina

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 8 days ago
A person in a car reported stolen was arrested after a pursuit in Medina, according to the Medina Police Department.

Friday morning, Montville police initiated a pursuit with a car that had been reported stolen out of Medina. During the pursuit, the car crashed at the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Twin Oaks Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot and police began their search.

Using the Medina Police Department's K-9 team, authorities tracked the driver through the neighborhood, eventually finding the driver hiding in a wooded area near Heritage Elementary School, according to police.

The driver was arrested without incident or injuries, police said.

Police said the incident concluded at 7:30 a.m. before students began arriving at the nearby school.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

2nd victim dies following shooting near University of Akron

AKRON, Ohio — A second victim has died following a shooting near the University of Akron campus last weekend, according to the Akron Police Department. Alex Beasley, 25, was one of three people shot at a large gathering near Kling and Wheeler streets around 1:30 a.m. During the gathering, there were reportedly people fighting in the street and during an altercation, an unknown person began shooting, striking three people.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

