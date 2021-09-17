Police recover stolen car after pursuit in Medina

A person in a car reported stolen was arrested after a pursuit in Medina, according to the Medina Police Department.

Friday morning, Montville police initiated a pursuit with a car that had been reported stolen out of Medina. During the pursuit, the car crashed at the intersection of Wadsworth Road and Twin Oaks Boulevard, police said.

The driver of the car fled the scene on foot and police began their search.

Using the Medina Police Department's K-9 team, authorities tracked the driver through the neighborhood, eventually finding the driver hiding in a wooded area near Heritage Elementary School, according to police.

The driver was arrested without incident or injuries, police said.

Police said the incident concluded at 7:30 a.m. before students began arriving at the nearby school.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.