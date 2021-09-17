These are the 6 must-read titles in the running for the 2021 Booker Prize, one of the most prestigious book awards

Inprint, Houston’s premier literary arts nonprofit organization, presents a livestream event with Booker Prize finalist Ruth Ozeki on Monday, September 27, 7 pm CT as part of the 2021/2022 Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series. Ozeki will give a brief reading from her new novel The Book of Form and Emptiness, which has been named a most anticipated book of the fall by Time, Vulture, Lit Hub, The Millions, Publishers Weekly, and Bookpage. The program will also include a conversation with Elizabeth McCracken, author of the novel The Giant’s House and the story collections Thunderstruck and The Souvenir Museum. This virtual event will be accessible from the Inprint website. General admission tickets are $30 and include a hardcover copy of The Book of Form and Emptiness. All season ticket holders will receive access to the event and a copy of the book as part of their subscription. To buy tickets or for more information, visit inprinthouston.org or call 713.521.2026.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO