CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

A Bermuda Honeymoon Guide for Perfect Beaches and Sunsets

By Dina Cheney Dina Cheney
theknot.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. With its iconic beaches, teal blue water and colorful buildings, Bermuda is a postcard-perfect honeymoon destination for couples who want a refined and luxurious getaway. The destination offers everything from scuba to sailing, plus pink sand beaches that you've seen on screensavers. Round out a day in the sun by sipping cocktails on a terrace during a romantic Bermuda honeymoon.

www.theknot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Massachusetts

The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Massachusetts has something for everything – cities and small towns, beaches and mountains, plenty of beauty, and of course, history. Encompassing some of the best of what the Bay State has to offer, Provincetown is the destination for a day or weekend trip. Located at the very end of the Cape Cod peninsula, there’s plenty […] The post The Tiny Historic Beach Town In Massachusetts That’s The Perfect Day Trip Destination appeared first on Only In Your State.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Only In Northern California

This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm

The largest reservoir in California, Lake Shasta offers pure bliss in the form of crystal blue waters and lush forest surroundings. Consisting of 30,000 acres and 370 miles of shoreline, there’s definitely plenty of space to stretch out and explore at this beloved lake! A stay at Tsasdi Resort, a stunning waterfront lodge, makes for […] The post This Waterfront Lodge On Lake Shasta In Northern California Exudes Old World Charm appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
Fit*Life*Travel

The sweet spots for sunsets, beaches, and shopping in Sarasota!

The perfect paradise of white sun kissed beaches, luscious palm trees, and golden pink sunsets is the epitome of Florida. The sunshine state might be considered the superior tropical paradise to some people and a destination like sunny Sarasota is no exception. One of the many gems of Florida, Sarasota offers numerous choices for outdoor adventure, shopping, and family fun experiences like you’ve never seen!
SARASOTA, FL
theculturetrip.com

On the Road: a Beach-Lover's Guide to England's Atlantic Highway

Seafood restaurants and surfing breaks await along this all-star road trip through Somerset, Devon and Cornwall. England’s South West may be the most popular holiday destination in the country, but it’s also home to the little-known Atlantic Highway. Perfectly plotted and planned for beach lovers, this scenic coastal road trip traverses three counties, offering the best of Somerset, Devon and Cornwall in one sitting. From eccentric art deco towns to quaint fishing villages and sandy beaches, this Atlantic-hugging highway along the peninsula’s north coast is an adventure deserving of a brand new swimsuit. Pack the suntan lotion, ready the road snacks, and get set for surfing, local seafood and stays in smart harbourside hotels.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
theculturetrip.com

Coastal Vote: A Beach-Lover's Guide to Isla Holbox, Mexico

Join a yoga session on the sands, dine on fresh seafood and swim with whale sharks on this bohemian car-free island off the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. After the heady vibes of some of the tourist-heavy beach towns in Mexico, Isla Holbox may be the laid-back beach hang-out you’re looking for. This small island north of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula lies within the wildlife-rich Yum Balam Nature Reserve, separated from the mainland by the Yalahau Lagoon. With no cars and only bikes or buggies to get you around, Isla Holbox goes big on beautiful white-sand beaches, shallow crystalline waters teeming with marine life and pastel-colored wooden casas lining the shores. Here’s how to relax in style.
LIFESTYLE
theplanetD

27 of The Best Things to do in Bermuda

Looking for things to do in Bermuda? Look no further, because you are going to love these ideas. Often mistaken for a Caribbean vacation destination, Bermuda is actually located in the North Atlantic Ocean, but thanks to the Gulf Stream, it remains a comfortable temperature throughout the year. Bermuda is...
WORLD
Travel Weekly

Five top honeymoon spots in the Maldives

We seek out the most sought-after honeymoon hotspots in the Maldives. Direct honeymooners after a little Riviera-inspired glamour to the latest outpost from French brand Le Méridien. Located on the island of Thilamaafushi, it features 141 villas dotted among tropical palms and set around a turquoise lagoon, with six restaurants and bars ranging from Japanese teppanyaki to barista-crafted coffee. Active types can snorkel and dive the house reef to glimpse hawksbill turtles, stingrays and shoals of colourful fish, while cultured couples can check out arts studio Waves Café or Le Méridien Hub, designed as a gathering place for creative types.
WORLD
The Guardian

Peace, antiquity and beaches: a guide to five famous Greek islands

Viewed from an incoming ferry, the island’s semi-circular volcanic caldera, surrounded by towering reddish-brown cliffs and crowned by whitewashed houses perched perilously above the sea, is awe-inspiring. The black volcanic beaches on the eastern shore, which would be the defining feature of a lesser destination, seem here to be the cherry on the cake.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loren
providencejournal.com

Rhode Island Beach 2021: Your guide to the best beaches in the state

For many Rhode Islanders, summer means it's time to head to the beach. Whether you want to surf, find a secluded swimming spot, or get out for a day with the family, you'll find plenty of options along the Ocean State's expansive coastline. The following beaches are open to the...
TRAVEL
wbtw.com

An out-of-towner’s guide to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is a hot spot for out-of-towners, whether visiting for a short vacation or moving to the area full time. Here’s a list that will help you fit in, in no time. 1. The best time to visit isn’t actually the summer. Wait until...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
theknot.com

The Complete Guide to a Charming Savannah Honeymoon

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Founded in 1733, the city of Savannah in Georgia is a picture-perfect destination for honeymooners. Lined with live oak trees and Spanish moss, Savannah features cobblestone streets, town squares and charming pastel homes. Very walkable, the city is full of shops, restaurants and bars. Plus to balance out the culture, newlyweds can explore nature by visiting the beach or a nearby wildlife sanctuary. Here's our guide for a complete overview of an ideal Savannah honeymoon.
SAVANNAH, GA
mediafeed.org

6 perfect fall & winter beach getaways

You don’t have to leave the country to experience an amazing beach vacation. From New England and Florida to the West Coast and Hawaii, some of the best beach resort destinations in the U.S. rival or even surpass all-inclusive Caribbean and Pacific oceanfront hotels with luxury accommodations and sweeping views. Not to mention that getting to these American locales is a simple plane trip or car ride away; no passports, visas or currency exchanges are required!
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Private Beach#Beach Life#Bermuda Shorts#British#Gehring Travel#Customs Preclearance#The Best Times Of Year#The Royal Naval Dockyard#Newport Bermuda
theknot.com

A Scotland Honeymoon Guide for Fantasy and History Buffs

With its lochs, islands and fairytale castles, Scotland provides the ultimate backdrop for honeymoons. Explore ancient ruins, hike along the coast and relax at high-end country house hotels. Is Scotland Good for a Honeymoon?. Scotland epitomizes romance. This country in the United Kingdom offers a wealth of unspoiled nature, history...
WORLD
theknot.com

A Tropical Tulum Honeymoon Guide for Trendy Couples

Trendy couples will savor the white-sand beaches dotting Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula when they opt for a Tulum honeymoon. One of the last cities built and inhabited by the ancient Mayans, Tulum boasts well-preserved archaeological ruins, along with stylish hotels, spas and restaurants. The coastal town is dotted with a variety of boutique hotels and eco-resorts, making any honeymoon getaway one that is either wellness-oriented to easily customizable. Read on for more details about a Tulum honeymoon and why it could be the ideal getaway for you and your partner.
TRAVEL
matadornetwork.com

10 soulful beach AirBnbs for the perfect SoCal yoga retreat

Famed for its beautiful beaches and almost year-round sunshine, Southern California has long been a mecca for health, wellness, and mindful living. The best way to do this is to create your own personalized weekend or week-long retreat and rent one of these beachside California yoga retreat Airbnbs for a mind-body reset beside the waves. Dotted along the coast from San Diego to Malibu these ten Airbnbs are ideal for solo travelers, couples, and friend groups looking to get their flow on, SoCal style.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
travelweekly.com

Bermuda is a pink-sand playground for kids

I was still trying to figure out how to turn a romantic week in Bermuda with my husband into fun trip with just my toddler as I loaded my son's car seat into the back of Larry Roger's cab outside the L.F. Wade Airport in Bermuda. Despite my many canceled...
TRAVEL
myneworleans.com

Dream Honeymoons: Win a Hilton Honeymoon When You Register with Honeyfund

You already own a lot of frying pans and forks. When you got engaged and began to plan your honeymoon, you knew you didn’t want duplicates. “Let’s sign up for Honeyfund,” she suggested. She had to tell you what it was — a free honeymoon (and wedding) gift cash registry. It was a great way, she had said, to make sure you received gifts you could use — not more mixing bowls, steak knives or towels. Plus, she explained that people loved the idea of giving you something they could watch you use as you posted your life on Instagram. “It’s kind of like they get to participate in the honeymoon,” she said.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy