A Bermuda Honeymoon Guide for Perfect Beaches and Sunsets

Join a yoga session on the sands, dine on fresh seafood and swim with whale sharks on this bohemian car-free island off the Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico. After the heady vibes of some of the tourist-heavy beach towns in Mexico, Isla Holbox may be the laid-back beach hang-out you’re looking for. This small island north of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula lies within the wildlife-rich Yum Balam Nature Reserve, separated from the mainland by the Yalahau Lagoon. With no cars and only bikes or buggies to get you around, Isla Holbox goes big on beautiful white-sand beaches, shallow crystalline waters teeming with marine life and pastel-colored wooden casas lining the shores. Here’s how to relax in style.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO