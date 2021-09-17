Fifth person convicted in 2018 murders of Wichita couple

A fifth person has been convicted in Barton County in the murders of a Wichita couple who had operated a vendor booth at the Barton County Fair in 2018. A jury returned a guilty verdict for 57-year-old Kimberley Stacey Younger of Aransas Pass, Texas on charges of capital murder, conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, solicitation to commit murder in the first degree and theft. Younger has been scheduled for sentencing on November 29th in Barton County District Court. Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty in the case, so the only authorized sentence will be life without parole.