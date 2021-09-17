Jury finds two men guilty of murder

Two men accused of killing a man and paralyzing a woman during their botched robbery of a marijuana dealer were convicted Friday of murder, felonious assault, and aggravated robbery.

A Lucas County Common Pleas Court jury found Secarr Flow, 23, and Dai Johntae King, 21, guilty of five counts each after starting deliberations Thursday. Both are scheduled for sentencing Oct. 5.

The pair were fingered for the July 9, 2019 robbery and shootings by Flow’s cousin, Brandon Mitchell, who was 14 at the time and in exchange for his testimony was adjudicated in juvenile court. He pleaded guilty to murder, robbery, and felonious assault charges there and is to be in juvenile prison until age 21.

Antonio Silva, 23, was fatally shot when the robbery attempt ended in gunfire, while Natane Lopez, a mother and former nurse, was paralyzed. Mitchell and King performed the actual robbery, while Flow drove a getaway car.