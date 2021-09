Jacob Weckop is the senior starting quarterback for the Randolph Rockets football team. It is his second year at the helm of the Rocket offense, which is on a torrid pace and has scored just shy of 100 points through two games. Part of the reason for Randolph’s offensive success has been the improvement of Weckop over the past year and he also plays a significant role on a Rocket defense that has pitched two straight shutouts to start the season.

