Another Midlands town requires you to now wear a mask. Here are the details

The town of Arcadia Lakes in Richland County passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday requiring most people to wear masks in most indoor spaces. The ordinance mandates that masks be worn by people 11 years old and older inside most commercial and government buildings, according to the ordinance. Employees of businesses are required to wear masks while working. People don’t have to wear masks inside churches but the town is encouraging people to. People also don’t have to wear masks in restaurants while seated.