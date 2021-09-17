CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

August border crossings remain at near-record high

By Cole Lauterbach
The Mountaineer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The steady flow of migrants crossing America’s southern border with Mexico remains at levels not seen in decades. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's August data on migrant encounters near the southern border showed 208,887 encounters last month. That’s around 3,000 fewer than July’s record 212,000 encounters in July but significantly more than in August 2020, which had 50,014 encounters.

www.themountaineer.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRGB

Border numbers for August dip slightly, overall total smashes record

HUNT VALLEY, Md. (SBG) — The number of undocumented immigrants that border patrol agents encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border trying to cross in August is slightly down from July — marking the first decrease in monthly migrant encounters since President Joe Biden took office. U.S. Customs and Border Protection released...
IMMIGRATION
TODAY.com

Thousands of migrants remain at Texas border

The Biden administration says about 1,000 migrants camped near Del Rio, Texas, have now been deported back to Haiti, but there are mounting questions about their treatment, who’s being sent home, and who’s allowed to stay. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY from Del Rio.Sept. 22, 2021.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

US partly reopens border crossing near encampment

DEL RIO, Texas – The Texas border crossing where thousands of Haitian migrants converged in recent weeks was to be partially reopened late Saturday afternoon, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said. Federal and local officials said no migrants remained at the makeshift encampment as of Friday, after some of the...
DEL RIO, TX
My Clallam County

Apprehensions at the southern border surpass 200,000 in August

(WASHINGTON) — Customs and Border Protection encountered over 200,000 attempted crossings in August, fewer than the two-decade high seen in July, but still far more than in past years. While the Biden administration has asked for patience, some Republican lawmakers are sounding the alarm over what they consider a continuing...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Doug Ducey
ABC11 Eyewitness News

Local Haitians react to treatment of migrants flown back to the island by the Biden Administration

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The images of mounted Border Patrol agents riding inches away from Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, rocketed across social media. Now, days after the U.S. sent most of the migrants back home to the island nation, Haitians who live in the Triangle say those pictures are one reason they're trying to help those who couldn't cross the border legally.
RALEIGH, NC
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Crossings#Border Security#Cbp#Dhs#Heritage Foundation#Republican
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
KSNT

Back in Haiti, expelled migrant family plans to flee again

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — You’re lucky, the U.S. officials said. “You’re going to see your family.”. The authorities had called out numbers corresponding to raffle-like tickets the Haitians had been issued when they were detained after crossing the border into Texas. As each number was called, another bedraggled immigrant stood up.
IMMIGRATION
Austin American-Statesman

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
AFP

For Haitian migrants, Mexican reality replaces US dream

The American dream is fading for Haitian migrants confronted with the harsh reality at the US border with Mexico, where some are considering staying and getting a job to survive instead. "I'm not in a hurry to enter the United States. If I find an opportunity, yes, but if I can't, I'm not going to risk crossing there," said 29-year-old mother Yslande Saint Ange. "If I can't, and the Mexican authorities can help us with papers to be allowed to look for a job, rent a room, then we can stay with no worries," she added. In the park in Ciudad Acuna where they have set up a makeshift camp, men and women gathered discussing what to do given the deportations of Haitians who crossed the Rio Grande river to the US side.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

‘Special Report’ All-Star Panel on border, Hunter Biden

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," September 23, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: We feel those images are horrible and horrific. There is an investigation. The president certainly supports, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security, which he has conveyed will happen quickly. I can also convey to you that the secretary also conveyed to civil rights leaders earlier this morning that we would no longer be using horses in Del Rio. So that is something, a policy change that has been made in response.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy