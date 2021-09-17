CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This Is a Complete and Utter Failure’: Reporters Grill CENTCOM Commander on Kabul Airstrike Killing Civilians, Including 7 Children

By Josh Feldman
mediaite.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. CENTCOM Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie was grilled by reporters on Friday for admitting the August 29 Kabul strike was a mistake that killed innocent children. The U.S. military initially claimed they took out a vehicle they believed was an imminent threat to the airport in Kabul where evacuations were ongoing. However, McKenzie publicly acknowledged that in the end, no ISIS-K fighters were killed, but 10 civilians — including 7 children — were.

