Watch Now: Potential terrorist threats to Western countries
Mark Almond, Director of the Crisis Research Institute at Oxford University, speaks in his own words about the increased threats to Western countries now that the U.S. has pulled out of Afghanistan. He explains what the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan means for Western countries. He outlines some of the steps that need to be taken to protect the West from terrorist attacks by extremists spurred on by the withdrawal. Source by: Stringr.qctimes.com
