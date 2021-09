Apple TV+‘s The Morning Show has done it again! The Morning Show Season 2 doubles down on the first season’s chaotic energy and brash approach to contemporary events. While The Morning Show Season 1 tried to examine the #MeToo movement from all sides, this new season tosses its star-studded cast into the maelstrom that was early 2020. We get shouting matches about straight white male privilege, cancel culture, and, yes, COVID-19. If you liked borderline camp energy of The Morning Show Season 1, you’re going to love the mania of Season 2. But if you hated the first season of the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon vehicle, no amount of great turns from the likes of Billy Crudup or Greta Lee is going to win you over.

