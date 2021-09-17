Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Moves Into Senior Living Facility Amid Legal Woes
HollywoodLife has confirmed that Erika Jayne’s ex, Tom Girardi, moved into a senior living facility amid his ongoing legal woes. Tom Girardi, 82, who recently split with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Girardi, 50, has said goodbye to his lavish lifestyle, as HollywoodLife has learned that he recently moved into a senior living facility. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail, and it’s now been confirmed both by our sources and new court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.hollywoodlife.com
