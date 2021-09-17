CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beverly Hills, CA

Erika Jayne’s Estranged Husband Tom Girardi Moves Into Senior Living Facility Amid Legal Woes

By Lanae Brody, Chris Rogers
Hollywood Life
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollywoodLife has confirmed that Erika Jayne’s ex, Tom Girardi, moved into a senior living facility amid his ongoing legal woes. Tom Girardi, 82, who recently split with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Girardi, 50, has said goodbye to his lavish lifestyle, as HollywoodLife has learned that he recently moved into a senior living facility. The news was first reported by the Daily Mail, and it’s now been confirmed both by our sources and new court docs obtained by HollywoodLife.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TVShowsAce

‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne To Target Kyle Richards In Reunion Showdown

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans can expect an explosive Season 11 reunion. There will be a lot of confrontation between the wives and, Erika Jayne is out for blood. Erika is a hot mess this season. She is facing legal troubles, a messy divorce, and some backstabbing friends. There will be no mercy, according to The Sun, who reports Jayne is furious with her co-stars, especially Kyle Richards. However, the Pretty Mess singer claims she will remember those who were there for her and those who weren’t once she gets her life back on track.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
City
Burbank, CA
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
Reality Tea

Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram

When Erika Jayne ended her marriage to Tom Girardi, she also needed to reconsider her relationship with money.  The Girardi fortune stayed with Tom, and the legal savant has safeguarded his wealth.  Erika, to this point, has not received a penny from her former spouse.  She downsized her life.  A smaller house, less glam, and […] The post Fans Slam Erika Jayne For Rocking $700 Christian Louboutin Heels On Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
Person
Robert Girardi
Person
Erika Girardi
Reality Tea

Another $1 Million Slashed From Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Mansion Sale Price

I can’t even fathom what the game plan is for the people in charge of attempting to pay off Tom Girardi’s $101 million debt. And it’s evident that his soon-to-be Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ex-wife Erika Jayne isn’t going to do anything to help that number dwindle down. She won’t even give back the […] The post Another $1 Million Slashed From Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi’s Mansion Sale Price appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Daily Mail#Girardi Keese#Bravo
HollywoodLife

Erika Jayne Reacts After Watching ‘RHOBH’ Cast Laugh At Her ‘Bonkers’ Tom Girardi Story

Erika Jayne was not amused by the Sept. 15 episode of ‘RHOBH’. Especially after seeing her co-stars laugh at a serious story she told about her estranged husband and son. Erika Jayne was disappointed to see Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and their husbands laughing at her “unbelievable” story about her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, in the Sept. 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Radar Online.com

'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne’s $1.2 Million Desert Home Being Sold Off To Pay Back Fire Burn Victim Owed $11 Million From Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne’s desert home is being seized as part of her husband Thomas Girardi’s bankruptcy and sold off to pay back his victims. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the trustee presiding over the now-disbarred attorney is asking permission to list the 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 3,706 sq. ft. pad in La Quinta, Cali.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne 'Looking Forward' To Face Off Kyle Richards After Shocking Backstabbing Situation In Their Reunion

In a new episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne claimed she is "looking forward" to slamming Kyle Richards for the show's big reunion. Despite the two having a years-long friendship, a source from Daily Mail said that the 50-year-old tv personality was not happy with how Richards was talking about her legal woes behind her back on the show.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Bethenny Frankel Claims 'Everybody Knew' About Erika's Legal Woes for Years

Nothing gets past a Housewife. Bethenny Frankel claimed she’s known about Erika Jayne‘s legal and financial trouble for several years before the drama made headlines. The former Real Housewives of New York City star got candid about the Broadway performer, both 50, during the most recent episode of her “Just B With Bethenny Frankel” podcast, alleging that she initially heard about Erika’s wild spending from her late ex-fiancé, Dennis Shields. Before he died in 2018, Dennis had gotten to know Tom Girardi, Erika’s now-estranged husband, while they both worked in law.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy