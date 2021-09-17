CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport is Celebrating 30 Years of ‘Paint Your Heart Out’

By Brandon Michael
 9 days ago
If you live in Shreveport, your home desperately needs a fresh coat of paint, and you are struggling to get it done yourself - I've got some great news! Applications are now being accepted for Shreveport's 30th annual "Paint Your Heart Out" campaign. What is the "Paint Your Heart Out...

