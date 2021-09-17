Snowboarding’s Favorite Chef: An Interview with Jason Williams

Eating at restaurants in resort towns all the time can get pricey, so it’s always nice to have a buddy that can cook. It is even nicer when that buddy is a professionally trained chef. Cue up Jason Williams, a talented chef that hails from the East Coast and has been cooking for crews on winter trips around the world for the past decade. I first met Jason a few years back in Aspen, when I walked into a kitchen and snuck some potatoes that were sitting on the counter. I thought I got away scot-free, but Brock Crouch caught me and said, “Dude, try his bread.” I did, and if I had to pick between having that bread for sandwiches for the rest of my life or strapping in to a snowboard ever again, I would probably still pick snowboarding, but I have to tell you, it would be close. But back to Jason. Not only can he cook, he can rip! Check Blatt’s photo below for proof. From late night meals for riders in Aspen during X Games to strike missions to Japan, Jason has cooked (and ridden) just about everywhere. While he wraps up his restaurant season up in Maine at The Well at Jordan’s Farm and prepares for another winter on the road, we hit him with a few questions to get a bit of his backstory, as well as a recipe that’s perfect to dig into after a day on hill. Enjoy. – Mark Clavin.