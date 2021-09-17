CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Snowboarding’s Favorite Chef: An Interview with Jason Williams

By Mark Clavin
Snowboard Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEating at restaurants in resort towns all the time can get pricey, so it’s always nice to have a buddy that can cook. It is even nicer when that buddy is a professionally trained chef. Cue up Jason Williams, a talented chef that hails from the East Coast and has been cooking for crews on winter trips around the world for the past decade. I first met Jason a few years back in Aspen, when I walked into a kitchen and snuck some potatoes that were sitting on the counter. I thought I got away scot-free, but Brock Crouch caught me and said, “Dude, try his bread.” I did, and if I had to pick between having that bread for sandwiches for the rest of my life or strapping in to a snowboard ever again, I would probably still pick snowboarding, but I have to tell you, it would be close. But back to Jason. Not only can he cook, he can rip! Check Blatt’s photo below for proof. From late night meals for riders in Aspen during X Games to strike missions to Japan, Jason has cooked (and ridden) just about everywhere. While he wraps up his restaurant season up in Maine at The Well at Jordan’s Farm and prepares for another winter on the road, we hit him with a few questions to get a bit of his backstory, as well as a recipe that’s perfect to dig into after a day on hill. Enjoy. – Mark Clavin.

snowboardmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

The Best Snowboards of 2021

Like a lot of American technological innovations, the snowboard was borne of inspired tinkering. An engineer from Michigan, Sherman Poppen, fabricated the first modern board in 1965 by bolting two kids’ skis together and attaching a rope to the unit. The rope helped riders — initially, his daughters — control the sans-binding board. His wife named the product, conflating “snow” and “surfer” — and just like that the Snurfer was born.
SPORTS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Trendsetter to Know: Chef William Turner

Facebook: Chef William Turner- https://www.facebook.com/Scottsdalechef/. Instagram: @chefwillturner- https://www.instagram.com/chefwillturner/. A typical day in my life includes… shopping, cooking, and several calls, along with a few hours on the computer. Maybe some exercise either at the gym or shooting Basketball. I was born… Andrews, South Carolina. My favorite thing about Arizona… is...
LIFESTYLE
Sun-Journal

From Football to Fine Dining- An Interview with Chef Shaun Stoothoff

I got the opportunity to speak with Chef Shaun Stoothoff of Saddleback while he was in between catering two parties of about fifty people. One was a birthday celebration, the other a large pizza party. He was in a surprisingly light-hearted and jovial mood. I could not help but mention...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
celebrityaccess.com

Interview: Flymachine’s Andrew Dreskin

This week In the Hot Seat with Larry LeBlanc: Andrew Dreskin, CEO, Flymachine. In conversation live event veteran Andrew Dreskin modestly relates stories of a life full of spectacular business triumphs. It’s a life that led him from promoting music events while a student at Tulane University in New Orleans...
TECHNOLOGY
Snowboard Magazine

Curtis Ciszek’s Snowboard Gear of Choice

A movie on the horizon, a fishing guide company up in Oregon now firmly in swing… it’s easy to see that Curtis Ciszek has been busy this past year. And with so many others finding it hard to be productive (by no fault of their own, times are crazy) we reached out to see what was responsible for making it all happen. It has to be the gear, right? We didn’t even cover anything else. We just asked about gear. It might have been a missed opportunity, but you know what they say, missed opportunities happen.
SPORTS
Snowboard Magazine

The Most Complete Snowboard Line In The Universe: The RIDE Pig Collection

There are plenty of great collections in snowboarding. The Family Tree from Burton, the Quiver Series from Nitro, the Protos from Never Summer, to name a few…but is there any set of boards that is as instantly recognizable and rideable across all terrain as the Pig Line from Ride? Short answer, no. Long answer? Hell nooooooooooooooooo.
SPORTS
Snowboard Magazine

The Life and Times of Dave Downing—The Bomb Hole Episode 73

A must watch for any fan of snowboarding. History, current happenings, and boarding through the eyes of someone that has seen it all. Just listen and enjoy. For the past 32 years Dave has left his mark in snowboarding starting as a rep then going pro and producing 24 video parts moving on to a position in sales and marketing all for Burton Snowboards. In this episode we talk early day’s of filming video parts, the t-shirt do rag, Nixon Jibfest, filming in Alaska, Craig Kelly, Jake Burton, how to keep shredding as you get older, surfing, split boarding and so much more. Dave is one of the only pro riders to start as a rep then go on to be pro but it seem’s like his backward approach worked out great as his life after being pro seemed like a natural transition for him as he carved out his own path at Burton. Join us as we sit down with Dave and talk about his amazing 32 year and still counting career in Snowboarding on this weeks episode of The Bomb Hole.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Gasser
Mashed

This Food Was Robin Williams' Favorite Late-Night Snack

Legendary actor Robin Williams was a man who took food pretty seriously, even when he was in front of a camera. For example, according to The Daily Meal, the actor did a particularly impressive job in "Mrs. Doubtfire" when food showed up in several memorable scenes. He used a pie (posted on YouTube) to quickly hide his true identity, pretending it was a face mask in a hilarious scene from the film.
SAUSALITO, CA
methodmag.com

Capita Snowboards: Holy Bowly 2021

Method Homepage Videos Capita Snowboards: Holy Bowly 2021. The CAPiTA Snowboards team at Snowboy Productions Holy Bowly 2021 at Timberline, Oregon. Holy Bowly has become one of the marquee annual events in snowboarding, a gathering of riders from all over, and one of the most impressive resort builds time after time. Featuring Scott Stevens, Mike Rav, Benny Milam, Miles Fallon, Austin Vizz, Kaleah Opal Driscoll, Marcus Rand, Chase Josey, Joey Fava, Matt Wainhouse, Brendon Rego and more.
SPORTS
Mashed

Duff Goldman On His Favorite Game Day Eats And Buddy Vs Duff - Exclusive Interview

Duff Goldman is known for his incredible cake designs and decorating skills on top of his bright and cheery personality, but those who really know Goldman are keenly aware of his dedication to the Baltimore Ravens. There probably isn't a bigger fan of the Ravens in the country than Goldman, and that's why he partnered with Pepsi to celebrate the unadulterated love of NFL football.
NFL
Fort Bend Star

Richmond's Harvest Green hosting Chef Fest

A high-end food festival is returning to Richmond this Sunday. Chef Fest, a collaboration of chefs across the Houston area, is set to hold the fourth edition of its annual event at Harvest Green's Village Farm. The farm-to-table festival features dishes crafted by Houston chefs like Chris Williams of Lucille's...
RICHMOND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Chefs#Good Food#Quick Bread#Instagram#The Food Network#Cia#Northstar#Plumpjack#Teton Thai#Dew Tour#Red Bull#Natural Selection#Airbnb#The Little Red House
San Mateo Daily Journal

My grandma’s favorite plant

Standing majestically at 3 feet in the far right corner of my grandma’s backyard is her favorite plant: the pandan plant. The various shades of bright and forest greens speckle through the slender, pointy leaves that split at the roots, creating a pattern resembling the top of a pineapple. Pandan leaves have a flowery yet subtle aroma of coconut and are commonly used in Malaysian cuisine.
GARDENING
papercitymag.com

Houston Chef Wins Major Award From National Food Magazine — Lucille’s Chris Williams Moves to the Head of the Table

Lucille's executive chef/owner Chris Williams opens his patio to bar teams across the city for patio pop-up evenings. Houston chef Chris Williams and his Lucille’s team and his remarkable Lucille’s 1913 nonprofit has been awarded one of Bon Appetit magazine’s inaugural “Heads of the Table” honors. With the restaurant world turned upside down due to COVID-19, the magazine pivoted from the annual “Best New Restaurants” feature to the new awards program.
HOUSTON, TX
Mashed

Chef Rene Johnson Talks All About Soul Food And How She Makes It Different - Exclusive Interview

What are some of the first words that come to your mind when you think of soul food? Likely "delicious" is near the top of the list, as well as "comforting," "rich," "tradition," and probably a few choice dishes, too, like collard greens, Hoppin' John, and cornbread. Words you probably don't associate with soul food almost surely include "vegan" and "California," but Chef Rene Johnson, author of the new cookbook "From My Heart to Your Table," is on a mission to change that. And if satisfied palates ranging from that of Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris to actor Danny Glover to author, academic, and activist Dr. Cornel West are any indication, she is succeeding.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Chile
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Snowboarding
NewsBreak
Sports
prosportsoutlook.com

Improving Beginner Snowboarding Skills

While most articles on PSO focus on the NFL, NBA, and MLB, skiing & snowboarding are two of the most popular winter sports in the United States and many people are looking to partake in the leisure activity. There are approximately 14.94 million skiers in the United States in 2017, while snowboarders were calculated at about 7.56 million. During the 2017/18 ski season, the United States had 472 ski resorts open, with approximately 53.3 million visits. New York state has the most operating ski areas in the United States, with 51 as of the 2017/18 season. If you want to push your skills and advance from an intermediate level, these tips can help you on your way.
NFL
Gamespot

Chef's Tail

Sign In to follow. Follow Chef's Tail, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
FOOD & DRINKS
Clean Eating

A Top Chef’s Toolkit

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. In her own words, Chef Nyesha Arrington cooks “food that hugs the soul.” Born and raised in Southern California, Arrington says her passion was shaped early. She spent her childhood cooking alongside her Korean grandmother, whose cultural concoctions inspire Arrington’s creations to this day. Combining her heritage with global cuisine and an education in the culinary arts, this pro chef brings vibrancy and uniqueness to fine dining.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times Union

Listen: 'Ironweed' author William Kennedy shares favorite childhood reads

The Eagle: A Times Union Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and other popular podcast apps. Years ago, William Kennedy was putting his five-year-old son Brendan to bed as he improvised a bedtime story about a boy whose belly button was stolen. A few years later, Kennedy and his son turned the tale into a children's book, "Charlie Malarkey and the Belly-Button Machine."
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy