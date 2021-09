TULARE COUNTY – There is a new person raising the roof for families seeking homeownership in Tulare County. Last week, the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Tulare/Kings Counties announced the appointment of Robert Hughes as the new executive director. Hughes brings a wealth of experience in the business and nonprofit world to the job. He lives in Springville and has worked in Porterville and other cities around the Central Valley. Hughes succeeds Dirk Holkeboer who led the local nonprofit organization for the past seven years before announcing his retirement in June.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO