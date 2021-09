Tom Felton has assured fans that he is “on the mend” after he collapsed during a celebrity golf match at the Ryder Cup on Thursday. In a video posted to his Instagram account on Saturday, the “Harry Potter” star thanked viewers for their support after the incident, with his guitar in hand. “Hello everyone, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls. Just wanted to say a huge thank you for all the lovely well wishes as of recent,” Felton said in the video. “Bit of a scary episode, really — but on the mend, people have been taking really good care of me....

GOLF ・ 10 HOURS AGO