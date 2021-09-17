Is a Three-Minute Call With Ken Bone Worth $10?

Ever since Netflix and Marvel's partnership ended, and the series they created together started to peter out, fans have wondered if some of the more popular characters from Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and the other Marvel/Netflix might eventually return. The idea of having Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin -- a fan favorite -- square off against Tom Holland's Spider-Man seems pretty irresistible. So, of course, when D'Onofrio made a comment on Twitter that some fans took to suggest the character might be coming back in the form of an appearance on one of Marvel's numerous projects on Disney+, people wanted to believe it.

