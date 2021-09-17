CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saginaw County, MI

Saginaw man accused of killing girl, 3, by sitting on her mentally fit for trial

By Cole Waterman
MLive
MLive
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of killing a little girl by drunkenly sitting on her has been found mentally fit for court. Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, presided over a competency hearing for 56-year-old John E. Graves. Citing an eight-page evaluation letter from staff at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, Fichtner ruled Graves is psychologically competent to stand trial.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Flint Journal

After three-week trial, jury convicts Flint man in fatal 2016 shooting

FLINT, MI -- A jury has convicted a Flint man of murder after a three-week-long trial in Genesee County Circuit Court. Antrone Tywone Wilson, 22, was convicted Thursday, Sept. 23 on all counts including first degree premeditated murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm related to the shooting death of Antoinne Murphy, Jr., 25, according to a news release from the office of Genesee County prosecutor David Leyton.
FLINT, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Police arrest Eaton County triple murder suspect

EATON COUNTY, MI – The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a triple murder suspect Saturday morning. The murders occurred Friday night, Sept. 24, in Windsor Township, southwest of Lansing. Police searched for the suspect overnight, saying he was believed to be armed and dangerous and heading to the Upper Peninsula.
EATON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Woman sentenced to 5 years in prison for delivering heroin that killed advocate

JACKSON, MI -- Tears came from both sides of the courtroom as a Jackson County woman was sentenced for delivering the drugs that killed a local advocate for addicts. Melissa Simons, 36, was sentenced 5 to 20 years in prison by Jackson Circuit Judge John McBain on Sept. 22. Simons pleaded guilty to the charge of delivery of controlled substance less than 50 grams on Oct. 15, 2019.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Saginaw County, MI
Government
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Paris Township, MI
County
Saginaw County, MI
City
Bridgeport, MI
Saginaw County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Government
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
The Saginaw News

Woman found dead during investigation of assault near Mount Pleasant

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI — Investigators here discovered a dead woman’s body in a home and arrested two suspects after a two-day probe that did not begin as a homicide case. The case began as an investigation of a reported felonious assault, say Michigan state police officials. Troopers from the Mount Pleasant post responded to a report of a felonious assault Wednesday, Sept. 22. They interviewed an “uncooperative victim” at a Mount Pleasant-based medical facility where he was receiving treatment for severe injuries, police say.
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan student, 15, accused of bringing loaded gun to school charged as juvenile

TAYLOR, MI – A Michigan high school student accused of bringing a gun to school in a fanny pack and threatening security will be charged as a juvenile. The unnamed 15-year-old-student at Taylor High School has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, intentional threat to commit act of violence against a school employee or school and possession of a weapon.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Vehicle of missing woman found in St. Clair River, police say

MARINE CITY, MI -- A vehicle belonging to a St. Clair County woman who has been missing since May was recovered Saturday from the St. Clair River, police said. The 2011 Ford Edge found Saturday afternoon, Sept. 25, belongs to Nadine Moses, 84, who went missing from her Casco Township home on May 4, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King.
MARINE CITY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Police#Another Child#Mi#The Forensic Center#Pear Bear
The Flint Journal

2 months later, officials still haven’t determined how woman died at Faster Horses Festival

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- More than two months after her body was discovered, the death of a 30-year-old Croswell woman remains under investigation by police. Police are still waiting for toxicology test results to help them determine what caused the death of Melissa Donna Havens, said Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk. Havens’ body was discovered on the morning of July 17, during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.
MLive

MLive

28K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy