Saginaw man accused of killing girl, 3, by sitting on her mentally fit for trial

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI -- More than two months after her body was discovered, the death of a 30-year-old Croswell woman remains under investigation by police. Police are still waiting for toxicology test results to help them determine what caused the death of Melissa Donna Havens, said Michigan State Police Lt. Brian Oleksyk. Havens’ body was discovered on the morning of July 17, during the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway.

1 DAY AGO