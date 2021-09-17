Saginaw man accused of killing girl, 3, by sitting on her mentally fit for trial
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of killing a little girl by drunkenly sitting on her has been found mentally fit for court. Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner on the morning of Friday, Sept. 17, presided over a competency hearing for 56-year-old John E. Graves. Citing an eight-page evaluation letter from staff at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry, Fichtner ruled Graves is psychologically competent to stand trial.www.mlive.com
