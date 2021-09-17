Town of Frisco Seeks Community Input for Downtown Complete Streets Plan
The Town of Frisco is developing a Complete Streets Plan for Main, Galena, and Granite Streets, and is reaching out to the community for input by hosting an interactive multi-day design charrette on Tuesday, September 21, Wednesday, September 22, and Thursday, September 23, 2021. During this design charrette, Town staff and project consultants will be talking to residents and businesses, learning how Main, Granite, and Galena Streets function today, and drawing in real-time to re-envision streets that are safer, more inviting, and more vibrant for all.www.friscogov.com
