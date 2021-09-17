Town of Frisco Seeks Community Input for Downtown Complete Streets Plan

The Town of Frisco is requesting feedback from the business community regarding the return of Frisco’s Trick-or-Treat Street. The Town has received many questions about the return of Halloween celebrations/trick-or-treating to Frisco’s Main Street. As businesses are an integral part of making this event so fun, the Town would like input from business owners in Frisco on whetherthey would this event to return, as well as how we can make it better.

