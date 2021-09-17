Cinematic Releases: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) - Reviewed

The following two films are dramatic interpretations of two very different people, but both highlight the power of cinema in bringing to life any lived reality in an artistic way. Pablo Larraín‘s Spencer takes a psychological approach in revealing the inner turmoils of Diana, Princess of Wales, with Kristen Stewart giving a transformational portrayal of a public figure that was first and foremost, a human being. While Michael Showalter‘s The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a somewhat traditional biopic (with comedic undertones) of televangelist Tammy Faye, who was marred in scandal thanks to her husband’s corruptive business practices. It features Jessica Chastain in a role that packs in all the punches from one of the industry’s most talented working actresses. Both films are unique in their own way, and this pairing certainly highlights two best actress front runners come awards season later this year.

