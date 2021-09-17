CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cinematic Releases: The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) - Reviewed

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe true story of the seismic rise and downfall of still controversial 80s televangelists Jim Bakker and Tammy Faye Bakker is one so full of such outlandish juicy tabloid scandal that it was bound to inspire a film dramatization or two at various points over the years. In 1990, an NBC network TV film entitled Fall from Grace starring Kevin Spacey and Bernadette Peters aired to mixed reviews but received Emmy nominations for Best Makeup, the irony of now disgraced actor Spacey playing a disgraced televangelist being hard to overlook.

wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Denzel Washington's Macbeth as release date is confirmed

Something wicked this way comes... arguably Shakespeare's biggest tragedy, Macbeth, is getting the big-screen treatment again, with Denzel Washington in the title role. Shot in black and white, Joel Coen's take on the famous Shakespearean classic, The Tragedy of Macbeth, has dropped its first trailer, and if creepy was the aim then they totally nailed it.
MOVIES
Person
Kevin Spacey
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Michael Showalter
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Bernadette Peters
Person
Terrence Malick
Person
Jim Bakker
Variety

Bella Thorne to Star Opposite Aaron Eckhart in Action Thriller ‘Rumble Through the Dark’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bella Thorne is set to star opposite Aaron Eckhart in the action thriller, “Rumble Through the Dark.” “Rumble Through the Dark” is based on Michael Farris Smith’s novel, “The Fighter.” Smith adapted his novel into a screenplay, which will directed by Graham Phillips and Parker Phillips. Production wrapped this week in the Mississippi and Delta region, after being briefly shut down due to Hurricane Ida. “Rumble Through the Dark” is set in the dark landscape of the Mississippi Delta where a bare knuckle cage fighter (Eckhart) seeks to repay his debts to a local mob boss in a final desperate attempt to...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

Oscar Experts Typing: Will ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ have a fair (not foul) chance of scoring its leads some historic wins?

Welcome to Oscar Experts Typing, a weekly column in which Gold Derby editors and Experts Joyce Eng and Christopher Rosen discuss the Oscar race — via Slack, of course. This week, our first entry of the season, we discuss the just-premiered “The Tragedy of Macbeth” and the crowded lead acting races. Christopher Rosen: Hello, Joyce! It’s officially fall and that means only one thing: We’re back in Oscars mode and I, for one, am hyped to type about this roster of movies for the next six months. That’s actually legitimate and not even sarcasm: as we discussed this week, even in these earliest of days,...
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Review: As Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain Put a Human Face on the Infamous Saga of Televangelism

In “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain play Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker, the self-styled Christian TV personalities who did more than anyone else to mold televangelism into a game-changing, culture-shaking, credit-card-maxing industry/cult/diversion. The movie, which is a ticklishly fascinating rise-and-fall saga, was directed by Michael Showalter, who almost always makes comedies, so you might expect him to treat the Bakker saga as a delicious slice of kitsch — which, in a sense, it was.
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘The Eyes Of Tammy Faye’: Toronto Review

Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield portray notorious televangalists Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. Dir: Michael Showalter. US. 2021. 126 mins. Who was the real Tammy Faye Bakker, the woman behind the heavily made-up face on US television in the 1980s, asking for money while declaring that God loves all of us? The Eyes Of Tammy Faye explores the question provocatively but not always convincingly, diving into the colourful world of televangelists with a mixture of bemusement and compassion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Entertainment Weekly

The Eyes of Tammy Faye review: Televangelism goes pop in stylized biopic

There they are, like windows to the soul ringed in a thousand strokes of Maybelline: The Eyes of Tammy Faye. In the movie's opening scene its titular subject, played by a deep-cover Jessica Chastain, is explaining brightly to a startled makeup artist that it's all tattooed on anyway, her lips and eyelids already set in permanent ink. Michael Showalter's dizzy biopic of the fallen real-life televangelist (which premiered Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released in theaters Sept. 17) likewise comes drawn in bold, broad strokes — a fond treatment of a flawed but fascinating American icon whose revelations feel mostly cosmetic in the end.
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Applies Heart and Soul to Televangelist Biopic

After Douglas Sirk but before reality TV, there was bird-voiced televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, the bighearted, spotlight-seeking American success story laid low by her misplaced love for a crooked husband, blind trust in schemers, and old-fashioned greed. Had Jim Bakker not come along to hustle their young marriage into a cash cow of a ministry, one could see the cheery, hard-working, socially liberal Tammy Faye leading a perfectly flush life entertaining the adoring faithful, leaving only her cosmetic boldness as a source of tabloid derision. (Or was it a facial armor that could only arise from being married to Bakker?)
MOVIES
NewsTimes

How 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' Costume Designer Channeled Tammy Faye Bakker's Colorful Signature Style

How do you make a movie about colorful televangelist and gay icon Tammy Faye Bakker without veering into caricature? That was the challenge for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” costume designer Mitchell Travers and star and producer Jessica Chastain, who were united in their vision for the look of the film. “We never wanted it to become a parody. We came at it with love in our hearts for Tammy,” Travers says.
MOVIES
filminquiry.com

TIFF 2021: SPENCER & THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

The following two films are dramatic interpretations of two very different people, but both highlight the power of cinema in bringing to life any lived reality in an artistic way. Pablo Larraín‘s Spencer takes a psychological approach in revealing the inner turmoils of Diana, Princess of Wales, with Kristen Stewart giving a transformational portrayal of a public figure that was first and foremost, a human being. While Michael Showalter‘s The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a somewhat traditional biopic (with comedic undertones) of televangelist Tammy Faye, who was marred in scandal thanks to her husband’s corruptive business practices. It features Jessica Chastain in a role that packs in all the punches from one of the industry’s most talented working actresses. Both films are unique in their own way, and this pairing certainly highlights two best actress front runners come awards season later this year.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Inside Jessica Chastain's 7-Hour Transformation for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' (Exclusive)

"I am, like, swinging for the fences here," Jessica Chastain says of her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which she embodies the infamous and eponymous televangelist. "Because Tammy Faye is such a larger-than-life personality. The pitch of her voice, the accent, the way she sings, the way she preaches, the clothes she wears, the way she did her makeup, the way she loved, everything is so large."
CELEBRITIES
Houston Chronicle

Review: Jessica Chastain gets beneath the makeup in ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

Tammy Faye Bakker wore a lot of makeup. It was armor — a way for a person who didn’t consider herself beautiful to simply exist in the world. So it’s a particuarly a cruel irony that the mascara was also the thing that made her a target and a joke long before she and her ex-husband were brought down by brazen theft and misuse of ministry funds.
HOUSTON, TX
imdb.com

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye Review: Jessica Chastain Shines In An Otherwise Muddled Movie [TIFF 2021]

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye" is an insecure movie. What does this film want to be? A wacky comedy? A biting satire? A drama with occasional bursts of humor? I suppose you could argue it could be all those things, and more – and I'd agree. But there would need to be some cohesive element tying all of that together. Unfortunately, director Michael Showalter never finds that and instead relies on clumsy, on-the-nose humor with occasional bursts of earnestness. It's clear that the movie thinks it's sympathetic toward Tammy Faye Bakker, the wife of infamous televangelist Jim Bakker. But is it, really? While...
MOVIES
wfpk.org

Culture Maven: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

It was arguably the heyday of TV evangelists, the early days of cable. Jimmy Swaggart. Jerry Falwell. Pat Robertson. But, the first couple of the phenomenon were the Bakkers of PTL, Jim and Tammy Faye. He was a huckster of the highest order, eventually spending sometime in the Federal hoosegow....
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

The Eyes of Tammy Faye is a cult classic turned awards contender | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of The Eyes of Tammy Faye…. Jessica Chastain gives a career-best as the over-the-top Tammy Faye Bakker in this camp new biopic. Critic EJ Moreno calls The Eyes of Tammy Faye an awards contender but holds nothing back on its formulaic style. Watch EJ’s review of the movie below, and be sure to follow us on YouTube for more reviews, exclusive interviews, and other video content…
MOVIES

