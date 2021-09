The all-new Mitsubishi Outlander is a much-improved vehicle compared to the model it replaces, bringing snazzier looks, a far nicer interior, and a class-leading warranty to the party. It's helped the brand record some brilliant sales figures this year. A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Outlander would be participating in the 2021 Rebelle Rally, a women-only off-road navigational rally. This will be a stern test of the new Outlander's off-road credentials, but it'll also require a capable team behind the wheel. Well, team #207 seems to be more than up to the job. Selena "Mason" Converse and Erin Mason are not just sisters-in-law, wives, and mothers, but also combat veterans.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO