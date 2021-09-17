The 44 Percent: Hate crimes, Barbara Jordan & gold fronts

Happy Hispanic Heritage Month, y’all! In an effort to spread the love, I’ll be ceding the newsletter’s intro to some of my Hispanic colleagues over the next few weeks. One of the things I love about Miami is that this place truly is a melting pot. And in order for us to reach a level of equality, having empathy and understanding other cultures is paramount. You’ll be hearing from El Nuevo Herald multi-hyphenate Jimena Tavel and Miami Herald city of Miami reporter Joey Flechas, among others.