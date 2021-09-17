CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival: How to watch

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 8 days ago
Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is coming to Orlando this weekend. (WFTV.com News Staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival is coming to Orlando this weekend.

The parade will air on WRDQ TV 27 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. and on the WFTV Now app/stream.

>>> STREAM THE PARADE LIVE <<<

Here’s how you can tune in:

Television streaming apps:

Mobile apps:

WFTV Mobile News app:

Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing

HOLBROOK, N.Y. — (AP) — Mourners began arriving at a Long Island funeral home viewing on Sunday for Gabby Petito, whose death on a cross-country trip has sparked a manhunt for her boyfriend. A line had formed outside the funeral home in Holbrook, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of...
