CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Danville, PA

Vizient Announces Expanded Membership Agreement with Geisinger

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Vizient, Inc. announced that Geisinger, headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania, has selected Vizient as its strategic partner after completing an extensive, formal review process. Vizient’s market-leading contract portfolio, an array of analytics solutions and services will help them make better health easier for their patients. In addition, the partnership will include advisory resources aimed at helping them achieve their savings and performance improvement goals.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

3 dead in Amtrak train derailment in Montana

At least three people were killed and multiple others were injured when an Amtrak train derailed in remote northern Montana on Saturday, sending several cars toppling over, authorities said. Eight cars on the train, Empire Builder 7/27, which was headed from Chicago to Seattle, derailed just before 4 p.m. local...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Danville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Danville, PA
Business
The Associated Press

Merkel’s bloc eyes worst result since 1949 but hopes to lead

BERLIN (AP) — Armin Laschet, the candidate of outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, says his party will do “everything we can” to form a new government, despite facing what is expected to be its worst result in post-World War II Germany. Germany’s center-left Social Democrats were locked...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care Services#Vizient Inc#Novaplus
CNN

Germany election and Angela Merkel news

Center-left SPD party narrowly ahead, exit poll suggests. The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany’s federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain. 1...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy