Vizient Announces Expanded Membership Agreement with Geisinger
Vizient, Inc. announced that Geisinger, headquartered in Danville, Pennsylvania, has selected Vizient as its strategic partner after completing an extensive, formal review process. Vizient’s market-leading contract portfolio, an array of analytics solutions and services will help them make better health easier for their patients. In addition, the partnership will include advisory resources aimed at helping them achieve their savings and performance improvement goals.aithority.com
