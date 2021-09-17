Melio Raises $250M To Fuel Expansion Of Its B2B Payments Platform And Forge New Partnerships, Tripling Valuation To $4B

There are countless tools that are designed for engineers to monitor infrastructure whether it be for the cloud, applications, or IT. But what happens when it comes to operations, which effectively governs goods, services, and people and how they interact within a company’s customer journey from first contact to service delivery. Avenue is an observability platform that allows operations teams to build alerts from their database or data warehouses to identify critical business issues in real-time. Non-technical teams can easily set up these alerts on a myriad of data, without extensive knowledge of code, and the alerts flow directly into existing workflows like Slack or other channels. This brings versatility and usability to the platform as use cases can range from monitoring inventory levels to identifying churn risk. Any incidents can be tracked to ensure they are being handled from acknowledgment to resolution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO