Melio Raises $250M To Fuel Expansion Of Its B2B Payments Platform And Forge New Partnerships, Tripling Valuation To $4B

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 9 days ago

Melio, a leading B2B payments platform for small businesses, announced it has raised an additional $250 million, tripling the company’s valuation to $4 billion since January 2021. The capital raised will accelerate the company’s expansion through partnerships with leading financial institutions, software providers, and marketplaces interested in enabling B2B payments for their customers.

